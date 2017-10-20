PF Remember King Cobra

Eight days before the third commemoration of Michael Sata’s memorial, the ruling party has set up plans to remember its fallen founder.

President Sata died after an illness in London. He founded the PF in 2001 and served in opposition for 10 years before assuming power in 2011, but died only three years later.

His health was shrouded in secrecy, a strategy that fueled speculation within and outside the country.

REMEMBERING Michael Chilufya Sata

On this day 3 years ago, H.E Michael Chilufya Sata traveled to London for medical Check ups .

The President was later admitted to King George IV hospital in London where he received medical attention, this was his last day on Zambian soil alive.

8 days later Zambias woke up to a rude shock of news that the man they loved so much was no more.

REST IN PEACE KING COBRA TILL WE MEET AGAIN