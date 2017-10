The Zambia Police has granted the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) the right to hold a political rally in Kanyama on Sunday.

Contrary to fears that they would be denied the right to address their supporters, the Zambia police has permitted the rally to go on that will be held at Twashuka Grounds.

The UPND has often raised dust over being denied the right to hold public rallies by the police using the Public Order Act.