Kambwili Seeks Conciliatory Meeting with Pres. Lungu

Expelled Roan Patriotic Front Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is reaching to President Edgar Lungu after having pledged to tone down in his attacks on government.

Kambwili has in the spirit of the National Day of Prayer and Fasting made peace with Mandevu Member of Parliament Jean Kapata who poured water on him at parliament during an altercation.

The outspoken Kambwili has thought better of his stinging attacks on government and is looking for a way to make peace with President Lungu.

His efforts have however hit a brick wall with his sour relationship with President Lungu’s aides.

“Kambwili has been trying to fix a meeting with President Lungu but has not yet succeeded. The problem is the people to arrange it for him as he has not managed to reach the Head of State directly. President Lungu’s aides are not willing to see him make peace because he has been hammering them saying they are very corrupt,” the source closer to the development said.

“He has asked honourable Harry Kalaba to help facilitate the meeting. He is hoping to be invited for the Independence Day celebrations so that he can get his chance to speak directly to President Lungu.”