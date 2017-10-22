UPND’S Kasonso Puts Mulusa On The Spot

Solwezi West UPND Member of Parliament Teddy Kasonso Friday morning put National Development Planning Minister Lucky Mulusa on the spot asking him to explain why the state of infrastructure is still poor yet the province is contributing about 8% to the country’s GDP.

Kasonso wanted to know how the ministry is sidelining the province despite contributing well to the country’s GDP.

The parliamentarian who seemed emotional had no kind words for his fellow north westerner.

“Can tell us why the province has remained in that state, the province is contributing significantly to the national development” Kasonso said.

But in response, National Development Planning Minister Lucky Mulusa however could not hide his emotional as he went on to challenge the Parliamentarian who once served as Permanent Secretary in various ministries under the MMD government what he did while he served in government.

“But as a rider may I say, madam speaker, that Honourable Kasonso you served in government what did you do about North Western province?” Mulusa asked.

However, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Catherin Namugala guided “Honourable Minister not that route you are in government now”

Mulusa explained that the Patriotic Front government has been forced to fast track developmental projects that were scheduled for another phase.

He explained that the upgrading of roads in North Western Province were scheduled for 2022 under phase two but the Head of State saw if fit to squeeze them under phase one.

“The President has frequently visited North Western Province than anywhere else, and when he visited them the cry number one was on the Solwezi-Chingola Road. That road was not even in phase 1 of the link Zambia 8,000. If it was left under phase two that was only going to be worked on in 2022.

He said all the township roads have been pushed into phase one due to the province’s contribution to the national budget and development in general.

“The President realised that North Western Province is contributing 33% to funding the budget which Honourable Felix Mutati pronounced at the end of last month, and what did he do, he went around and commissioned township roads throughout the province, and even the trunk road,

Mushondamo – Solwezi, Kasempa – Mumbwa, Kasempa – Kaoma and Mwinilunga – Jimbe roads,” he said.