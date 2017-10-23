Chaile Backs Cancellation Of UPND Rally Over Cholera Threats

Opposition leader Radical Revolutionary Party (RRP) leader Vincent Chaile has backed government’s decision to cancel the UPND rally that was due to take place in Kanyama yesterday.

Chaile said the Cholera threat was real and holding a rally in Kanyama would have been an oversight.

“Let’s not be emotional as to why UPND rally which was supposed to take place in Kanyama has been cancelled…as much as we are in opposition I think that was a serious over sight from the police..

“It’s unfortunate that the petition might have come from our comrade Tayali but he has a point…lets bear in mind that life is more important than politics.

“We are all in politics with a sole purpose of improving the life of our people but it would have made more sense If such a caution came from medical personal or ministry of health,” he said.