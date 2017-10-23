Chaile: The Boma Iyanganepo Syndrome Is Zambia’s Biggest Problem

Former UNZASU president and now opposition leader Vincent Chaile says the boma iyanganepo sydrome is one of Zambia’s biggest challenges in addressing poverty.

Chaile believes the boma iyanganepo sydrome has breed laziness among Zambians.

READ CHAILE’S WRITE UP AHEAD OF ZAMBIA’S 53RD INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY

The boma iyanganepo syndrome is a ròot cause as to why this country Zambia has not made significant head ways ….even 53 years after independence.

There is need to change our culture and our mindset that not everything should be provided by the govt…as Radical Revolutionary Party, our primary role and principle is to make our people realize that developing a country is a collective responsibility of each and every citizen…

The government and its people should meet half way and have a common grounds. America is a america today not because they have the most intelligent individuals on planet earth but each and every citizen have and has a duty to contribute something to govt coffers …

As long as we don’t change our mindset and culture we will not move forward as a country…

Even at household level families have failed to develop because we have allowed a situation where only one person is working and the rest are busy milking from him without any conscious …

And this has caused poverty to recycle in our families from generation to generation because of too many re liabilities…and overdependance on one individual.