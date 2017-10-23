Journalists Details Fall Of The ‘Mighty’ Post In Book Titled Bare Breasts

Ex-Post Newspaper journalist David Kashiki has authored a book detailed the fall of the once mighty Post Newspaper.

David Kashiki, now a freelance photojournalist, joined The Post in its last five years of existence. He gathered enough data and presents eyewitness account that brought an end of an era to a fierce newsppaper that had shaped Zambian journalist for over two decades.

Journalist-cum-lawyer Fred M’membe feature prominately in Kashiki’s compilation of events titled Bare Breats.

BARE BREASTS…the Untold Story of a Zambian Journalist, is the first ever non- fictitious hard-hitting book, detailing experiences journalists go through in Zambia in the field of practical journalism.

The Book’s FOREWORD, has been done by Veteran Politician, Award Winning Author, and exemplary statesman/ Freedom fighter, Dr. Vernon Johnson Mwaanga, who has described the read as, “…an interesting book worth reading..”.

With a touch on the unvoiced accounts at The Post, that somewhat led to its scribes being beaten, and being arrested, former newspaper journalist and now freelancer, DAVID KASHIKI, details undercover experiences, or in short, ‘bare breasts’ the unknown leading to the ‘fall’ of The ‘Mighty’ Post.

It details journalism and politics of this country, in the 21st Century like it has never been told before! The question is, is what you have been told as the real truth what it entirely is? Find out in this thrilling read…

See the Synopsis of this book, to get an insight of some of the things it details: