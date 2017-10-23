Kambwili’s NDC Meeting Sends Panic In PF On The Copperbelt

The Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt Saturday afternoon were left in a panic mode after the National Democratic Congress Party invited Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili as a guest speaker at their mobilisation meeting held at Chillers in Kitwe.

Pictures from the mobilisation function circulated in all PF WhatsApp groups with most of them showing some of “its” members in attendance caused commotion among party loyalists.

Some officials from the Chimwemwe Constituency were spotted in the pictures that circulated in all media platforms, a situation that unsettled the executives in the province.

“We need to step up our efforts, look at what our friends are doing let’s just work hard and stop complaining, we have been so complacent and some of our members are going,” one of the Provincial Executive in one of the PF Media Platforms.

Kambwili, who has been working closely with the NDC and is seen as the ‘messiah’ of the frustrated, as usual hit hard on government raising corruption allegations against Ministers.

“The corruption we are witnessing today is something I have never seen, I will continue to speak out because I know Zambians are suffering yet a few individuals are benefiting then what type of government do we have?”.

Kambwili however stated that “I am not seeking for any reconciliation with the President, pointing out these mistakes and corrupt activities doesn’t make me an enemy to start seeking reconciliation”

He told the members that had gathered that there was nothing good in government anymore because those in charge don’t care about people that elected them but have since focused on enriching themselves.

There are reports Kambwili is still attempting to meet President Lungu to make peace.