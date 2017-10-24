Kambwili Invades Lusambo’s Bedroom, Gets Rousing Welcome

Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili today upgraded his shadow boxing antics with Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo when he visited the latter’s constituency on the pretext he buying fish at Kapalala Market.

Kambwili, a darling of Copperbelt political enthusiast, sent the exact message he had intended.

Kabushi’s Kapalala Market came to a standstill with the out-of-favor official addressing spontaneous meetings.

Kapalala Market comes to a complete standstill. Kambwili was happy to share the moments he had to his social media followers.

READ KAMBWILI’S STATEMENT

I would like to thank the people of Kabushi constituency and in particular traders at kapalala market who accorded me a thunderous welcome as I went to buy fish and vegetables. I took this time to listen to their plight, they explained exactly how much they are suffering following the burning of their market. The marketeers where promised help that has not yet come months after their livelihoods where completely destroyed, some marketeers shed tears as they explained governments failure to help them in their time of need. I would like to urge those that are in charge of the Marketeers Empowerment fund to find more money for the Kapalala marketeers instead of just concentrating on areas where there are impending bye elections and using the empowerment fund as a political tool. The people of Kapalala market are really suffering and they are the ones in dire need of the marketeers empowerment fund. My heart bleeds to see traders selling their depleted stocks on a football field, I spent my day interacting with the people and the reception was overwhelming such that I made a promise to the people of Kabushi constituency that I will not let them down and I will question the Minister of Local Government and Housing on their behalf, I will not rest until our marketeers lives are restored.

Hon. Dr. Chishimba Kambwili MP