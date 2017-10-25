Lusambo Hits Back at Kambwili after Kapalala Market Tour

The bad blood between Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo and Roan lawmaker Chishimba Kambwili has continued with the two clashing again over the latter’s visit to Ndola on Independence Day.

Kambwili toured the gutted Kapalala Market in Lusambo’s Kabushi Constituency interacting with marketeers, a move which angered Lusambo.

Lusambo allegedly mobilized youths to hound out Kambwili out of Kapalala Market with the Roan lawmaker drawing the attention of cheering marketeers.

BELOW IS LUSAMBO’S STINGING REACTION:

HON. KAMBWILI SHOULD FIRST CLEAN UP ROAN BEFORE LOITERING IN KABUSHI

I recently travelled to Luanshya in the company of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the great leader of this great nation to Roan Constituency to check on developmental projects in that area.

It was disappointing to see the level of under development in the constituency where Hon. Kambwili has represented the people as Member of Parliament for several years.

I observed that some of the most neglected people in Roan Constituency happen to be Marketeers trading at Roan and Mpatamatu Markets.

These people are in desperate need of capital to improve their business and there

is also an urgent need to improve their trading areas.

It is therefore interesting that today Hon. Kambwili found it convenient to invade my Constituency Kabushi on a desperate mission to lie to the people who were affected by the recent Kapalala Market fire that he has a solution to their predicament.

What was however even more interesting is that the people elected to ignore Hon. Kambwili while a few of those that choose to listen to him ended up booing him after realizing that he was just issuing empty and ignorant statements.

I wish to warn Hon. Kambwili that he will do well to first clean up the mess he has created in Roan than wasting his time coming to Kabushi.

As he found out today, Kabushi is very intact politically and no amount of political buffoonery from buffoons like him would change that .

Kabushi will remain a no-go area for foolish politicians like Hon. Kambwili because we are busy working to improve the lives of our people in the area.

The Marketeers at Kapalala ignored Hon. Kambwili because they are aware that very soon, a modern state of the art Market will be constructed and all the victims of the fire will be given financial assistance in line with the assurance from President Lungu.

For the information of Hon. Kambwili, works to improve the water and sanitation situation in Kabushi will soon be completed while road works have also progressed.

The people of Kabushi know that come 2021, Kabushi Constituency will never be the same again.

From the evidence of his afternoon’s shenanigans, Hon. Kambwili should now be fully aware that he is a political lightweight who cannot compete with him.

His supposed political weight can only be felt in his own house among his own children. If he cares to know, I will be available to offer him some extra lessons in political strategy and relevance-at no fee.