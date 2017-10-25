PF MPs Disappoint Copperbelt Constituents

Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt chairman Stephen Kainga has expressed disappointment that some Parliamentarians in the province are not visiting their constituencies.

Kainga has said the behaviour that has attracted the President’s attention is not only disappointing but embarrassing as well.

He said some of the ruling party’s Members of Parliament have developed a tendency of not visiting their constituencies, a situation he said was distancing electorates from their leaders.

“We have been talking to them because they are not following what is expected of them, let them get back to their constituencies and not patronising Lusaka all the time,” he said.

He said, “if the President can also identify that I think that is very serious and as provincial chairman I will not take that lightly”

Kainga has threatened that the Provincial Executive will not hesitate but take disciplinary action against all those that will be found wanting.

“I have a program and will soon be visiting each and every constituencies and who ever will be found wanting I think will be disciplined,” Kainga said.

He added that “some of our MP’s have a trend of going and leaving the constituency along, and this is a timeline warning, we will be taking disciplinary action very soon without any hesitation.”

Kainga said reports of Members of Parliament not visiting their Constituencies in the Province are becoming serious adding that the Party will not allow such to continue.

“This behaviour has potential to make the party unpopular but I can tell you that I will be meeting them in their respective constituencies to see how best we can work together and uplift the living standards of the people that gave us a mandate to rule,” said Kainga.