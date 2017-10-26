Hichilema Headed to UK Next Week

Opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has been invited to speak at The Royal Institute of International Affairs in the United Kingdom.

Hichilema will be a guest at Catham House with the spot on his party’s policies and the role of the opposition in a democratic set up.

With his political fortunes back home on the edge Hichilema has been looking to improving his international profile.

His recent incarceration for about four months over treason charges made for an international story with the opposition leader making the most of the mileage coming off its coverage.

The institute’s website reports that the discussion will be chaired by Alex Vines, Director of Area Studies and International Law who also in charge of the Africa Programme.

Recently the Commonwealth brokered a possible peace deal between Hichilema and President Edgar Lungu stemming from the post August 2016 general elections.