Commander-In-Chief: Pres. Lungu Officiates At Army Parade

President Edgar Lungu this afternoon officiated at an army event as part of his commander in chief duties.

The Head of State, who is Commander In Chief Of the Armed Forces says the event was to consecrete the first and second infantry battalions.

“I was greatly honoured to officiate at the trooping and consecration of colours parade for 1st and 2nd infantry battalions and 3 mechanised infantry battalions at Arakan Barracks in Lusaka

“As a Christian nation, Zambians are determined to walk in the doctrine of our founding fathers and mothers as we pursue a more united nation where everyone is guaranteed #peace and the greatest #freedom possible.

“For this reason, we are called to serve a greater purpose together. It is in this spirit that we gathered today trooping and consecrating the regimental colours for three of Zambia’s prime fighting battalions. These battalions are a great pride not just for the Zambia Army, but for the nation at large.

“It is important to note that these colours are not only a reminder of military achievements, but symbols of regimental and national pride. By consecrating these colours, we are acknowledging the Almighty God who, in the inspired writings of Jeremaih has promised that: “If my people remember me,Ii will give them a heart to know me, that I am the Lord: and they shall be my people, and I will be their God.'” said President Lungu.