Photo Focus: RB Overseeing Kenya Polls

Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda is in Kenya overseeing the elections as Head of the observer mission appointed by the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland.

Deputy Administrative Assistant in the Office of the Fourth Republican President Chibeza Mfuni says president Banda is honoured to be part of the foreign mission in an election that has put Kenya on its edge.

President Banda says Kenya is an important country and was playing a critical role in the East and Central Africa regions.

The former Head of State says it was a humbling duty to be in Kenya at a crucial time as this one.

President Banda is expected to leave Kenya on Monday for South Africa where he is expected to give a keynote address at the African Presidents Leadership Centre conference on higher education issues on the continent.