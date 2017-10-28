Pres. Lungu Remembers King Cobra

President Edgar Lungu has paid tribute to fifth Republican president Michael Sata saying the man revered as “man of the people” had a passion to change the lives of the poor.

On the occasion of president Sata’s third memorial, Pres. Lungu said no leader understood better the challenges of the poor than the PF founder.

BELOW IS PRESIDENT LUNGU’S STATEMENT

Today, we remember the life of a great leader, our dear late President, His Excellency Mr. Michael Chilufya Sata, who passionately dedicated his life to changing the lives of the poor.

This great son of Zambia had a rare drive for success, embraced values that enabled him to accommodate everyone including ordinary members of the community. It was, therefore, no surprise that many people called him “Man of the People.”

To the Patriotic Front family, President Sata was a visionary leader who set the pace for the development path we are now pursuing because we shared his great vision for a better Zambia.

As a caring leader, he understood the challenges of his people and that’s why his policies were always pro-poor throughout. His strong bond with the people did not emerge in his adult political life but from his humble beginnings as a young politician, who dedicated his political work more to the cause of the grassroots.

You will note that in all his political life, he considered infrastructure development as a strong foundation and prerequisite for job creation and poverty reduction.

As founder and leader of the Patriotic Front Party, when he became President of the Republic of Zambia in 2011, he continued his crusade of developing and modernising the country’s infrastructure. As a result of his great visionary leadership, today, in our country, we see an increase in the number of roads, bridges, schools, universities, houses, clinics and hospitals.

As a devout Catholic, he ensured that his presidency was guided by christian values of love for one another, commitment he practically demonstrated in engagements, and publicly preached through his signature song of “tutemwane bane bonse.”

To my fellow congregants, I wish to encourage you to continue emulating his fear and reverence for God, his love for hard work and love for the people, especially the poor.

To Madam Dr. Kaseba and the entire Sata family, we wish you God’s blessings, strength and comfort.

Let us all celebrate the life of President Sata.

May the soul of our late President continue to rest in eternal peace!

