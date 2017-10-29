Letter: Poor Conditions Of Service At FINCA Zambia Frustrate Employees

Dear Editor,

I would like to bring to your attention the exploitation at FINCA Zambia.

Am a concerned employee there and what employees are going through is hell. The company has robbed us of our time to rest, relax and prepare for the next days job. Just like any other financial institution out there, we ONLY used to work Monday to Friday and last Saturday of the month. But this time we made to work all the Saturdays throughout the month and when you speak out, you are intimidated with contract termination. Sometimes we would work up to 22hrs, no overtime or whatsoever is given to us.

These private companies are the major culprits when it comes to Labour laws violation. Employees live in fear at FINCA, we get insulted at during BM meetings, Supervisors trainings. There is no professionalism at FINCA Zambia, how can a CEO coming in meetings drinking? Ranting threats, unprintables words at us.

I just felt I bring this to your attention as we don’t have a union.

Concerned employee.