MISA Zambia Polls Degenerates Into PF Vs UPND Elections

The race for leadership of the Media Institute for Southern Africa-Zambia Chapter has degenerated into a political battle between the ruling Patriotic Front and the main opposition UPND.

According to sources, incumbent chairperson Hellen Mwale and all her sympathisers have been accused of being PF aligned candidates.

A team of journalists led by Wilson Mpondamali, Hyde Haguta and others are allegedly being sponsored by the opposition UPND.

The election will be held on November 4 at Cresta Golfview Hotel in Lusaka.

Five positions are up for grabs which include Chairperson and the deputyplus three board members.

Corcerns, however, have emerged that the electoral college has not been clearly defined.

Most journalists want MISA Zambia depoliticized although historical pattern suggests the organisation has been used by different interest groups to advance political agendas.