Five Kitwe Residents Committed To High Court For Murder

The Kitwe Magistrate Court has committed to the high Court five of the six people that are charged with one count of murdering a 20 year old resident of Twatasha Township in Kitwe.

And the Kitwe Magistrate Court has discharged Catharine Bwalya one of the six in the matter after the state entered a nolle prosequi in her case.

This is in matter Vincent Simwanza, Kosamu Mwanza, Misheck Mukuka, Brian Chikonde and Erick Kaira are jointly charged with murder contrary to section 200 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that between 20th March and 21st Match 2017 in Kitwe, the six persons allegedly murdered Wilson Musonda.

When the matter came up for mention before Kitwe Chief Resident Magistrate Yvonne Nalomba, the state informed the court that it had received instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution to commit the accused persons to the high court.

The five accused persons will appear before the High Court for murder while one Catherine Bwalya was discharged after the state entered a nolle prosequi.