Hichilema Gives Pointers Ahead of Key Speech in London

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema will today give his speech at the Royal Institute of International Affairs at the Chatham House.

Hichilema has gained some international mileage in the aftermath of his incarceration on charges of treason that he insisted were politically motivated.

The UPND leader has sought some sanctuary in foreign lands where the international press clamour around him on his mission to discredit President Edgar Lungu’s government.

BELOW IS HIS POSTING AHEAD OF HIS SPEECH:

Greetings fellow citizens,

It is our sincere hope that you are doing well, if not, please do not relent and we encourage you to remain strong because hope and help is on the way.

As you may be aware, following an invitation to give a speech by the Royal Institute of International Affairs at the Chatham house, a world Leading Think Tank based in London, United Kingdom, we will as well tomorrow basically state our party’s priorities, role of the opposition parties in democracy among other issues related to good governance.

Several world leaders and some sitting Presidents have been invited in the recent past to speak at the Chatham House on issues such as International Affairs and policy directions.

We are honoured to be invited too and give our speech at the same Royal Institute of International Affairs, and really we will endeavour to explain how our country can be a true icon of democracy, freedoms, remain economically strong and independent.

Her Majesty, The Queen has been the patron of the Royal Institute of International Affairs since her ascension to the throne in 1952.

The institute was granted its Royal Charter in 1926 by her grandfather, George V.

After our speech at the Chatham House, we will then proceed to having interviews with various media houses that have invited us, we will again explain the vision we have for our country, Zambia, and how together we can move it forward and truly become independent on the lines of economic emancipation.

Have a blessed day,

God Bless our Country.

HH.