Kang’ombe Faces Resistance In Kitwe

Hardworking Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe is facing resistance from fellow councillors despite winning the hearts of many ordinary citizens for his work ethics.

The youthful civic leader, who doubles as Patriotic Front Kitwe District chairman, is not having it easy to make decisions as some of his fellow councillors have opted not to support most of his development agenda.

Kang’ombe, who has been in the council for over 10 years, has attained experience to run the local authority but his efforts are not being appreciated while others elsewhere including Lusaka residents continue to envy his leadership skills.

An investigation has revealed that some councillors have ganged up to frustrate the Local Government Association of Zambia president from delivering on his promise.

Kang’ombe has however vowed not to give up but will continue working for the good of the city and country at large.

Some councillors who sought anonymity complained that Kang’ombe has been soliciting plots from their respective wards but continues to block his friends when they seek other favours within the system.

They accused Kang’ombe of being selfish and not helping his friends’ access land.

“The problem we have is that he wants everything to himself which is not fair. We all need to benefit because the Council is not about him but all of us; he is not a bad leader perse. He has tried transforming the City but he shouldn’t do some of these things individually,” one of the councillors said.

Another councillor said Kang’ombe was enduring was political battles that he can overcome.

“I have nothing against him but yes I know amongst us some don’t like him but I think it’s an issue of jealous. These issues of ambitions, he has complained before that we are not helping him,” another said.

Kang’ombe has however declined to be drawn into what he described as “petty squabbles” prevailing among a selected few in the Kitwe council.

“I have an obligation to work for the people that elected me into office and that is my priority for now, I will not waste time discussing such issues. The people need services and that is my focus for now,” said Kang’ombe.