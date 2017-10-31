Kankoya PF Members Take On Lawmaker

Patriotic Front Kankoyo Member of Parliament Brian Mushimba was recently taken to task after some members of the grassroot structures in the constituency accused him of not visiting the people that elected him into Office.

The people in the grassroot structures complained that the Parliamentarian has sidelined most of the people that helped him win in the elections.

Those talked to said the Parliamentarian who is also Transport and Communication Minister has been too busy leaving his constituency to attend to Ministerial duties.

One of the officials in the structures said Patriotic Front Provincial Chairman Stephen Kainga had been engaged to help address the issues that were slowly dividing the party.

“Things have not been okay with him here. Some people in the structures are complaining that he has neglected them and are threatening to decampaign him in the next elections because they are saying he is too busy when he promised to be there for them,” the official said.

“It had to take the provincial chairman (Stephen Kainga) to address the issue, it seems he could not see some of us for reasons we don’t know, so he engaged the Provincial Chairman and we had a meeting with him here.”

When contacted, Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Stephen Kainga said the matter had been concluded and there was nothing else to discuss.

“We sat down and that issue was closed, everything is okay in the Constituency. The structures are intact, that is all I can say,” Kainga said

Kainga said the PF was firmly in charge of Copperbelt Province and structures in various constituencies were being strengthened.