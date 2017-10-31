Police Record Low RTAs In Third Quarter

The Zambia Police has recorded a reduction in the number of road traffic accidents in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo has said in the third quarter of 2017 a total of 7,832 road traffic accidents have been recorded compared to 8,231 in 2016.

Katongo said 497 died from road traffic accidents in 2017 compared to 635 recorded in the same period in 2016 indicating a reduction of about 138.

“During the third quarter of 2017, a total number of 7,831 road traffic accidents were recorded compared to the third quarter of 202 where 8,231 road traffic accidents were recorded an indication that there was a reduction in the number of road traffic accidents by 399,” Katongo said.

Katongo has disclosed that Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents standing at 4,140 while Copperbelt Province recorded 1,202 accidents in the third quarter of 2017.

She has further stated that Western Province recorded the lowest number of road traffic accidents at 136.

“Lusaka Province recorded 4,140 road traffic accidents followed by Copperbelt Province with 1,202 accidents, Central province had 549, Southern Province had 502 and Eastern Province recorded 424, North Western Province had 337, Luapula Province had 196, Muchinga Province had 194, Northern Province had 152 while Western recorded the lowest number at 136 road traffic accidents,” Katongo explained.

She further disclosed that in the third quarter of 2017, a total of 434 children were involved in road traffic accidents as compared to 355 children involved in 2016 recording an increase of 79.