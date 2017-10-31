Pres. Lungu Heads to Luapula to Check on Refugees

President Edgar Lungu will follow through on resolutions on the Great Lakes region summit by doing an on the spot check on asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Head of State will be in Nchelenge and visit the Kenani Refugee Transit Centre which has been swarmed by prospective refugees from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

He will be joined by different United Nations agencies and humanitarian agencies in trying to find a solution to the worsening refugee situation.

Among the key concerns is the welfare of refugees that spreads to medical suppliers and food.

The refugee problem has worsened with the degenerated security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

DRC leader Joseph Kabila has refused to step down to pave way for elections after having served his mandatory two year terms with the situation leading to over 5, 000 asylum seekers crossing over into Zambia.