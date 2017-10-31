Rampant Illegal Land Allocation On The Rise In Ndola

The continued illegal sale of huge pieces of land to foreigners in Ndola Constituency has shocked Bwana Mkubwa Constituency Member of Parliament Dr Jonas Chanda.

Dr Chanda called for a meeting with Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga, Town Clerk Wisdom Bwalya, the Zambia Police, Ministry of Lands Chief Lands officials and planning officers at Ndola City Council.

He expressed shock at the illegal land allocations in the city.

The visibly angry Parliamentarian has accused some people purporting to be Patriotic Front cadres as being behind the illegal activities that has seen an increase in foreigners owning land in his constituency.

“It is shocking that in Twashuka and Chichele wards in Bwana Mkubwa Constituency some foreign entities who are mere shop owners and not investors in the true sense of the word have bought in excess of 60 hectares of land, evicting over 800 Zambian citizens who have lived there for years without compensation, even when some had genuine papers from the council,” Dr Chanda disclosed.

The Parliamentarian alleged that some Patriotic Front cadres have been working with some council workers many of whom he says have been suspended to allocate land illegally.

“There has been so much indiscipline in illegal land allocations by some cadres in Mushili and Nakaputa by cadres. In Mushili and Chichele in liaison with some corrupt council officials, land is being sold illegally. Even Katombola cemetery has not been spared in the madness,” Dr Chanda complained.

Dr Chanda has demanded that such acts come to an end further warning those involved that the full arm of the law will soon catch up with them.