Will Pres. Lungu Hear Their Cry?

HEAR THE CRY OF A REFUGEE

A criminal without a crime.

By Tilyenji Mwanza

Refugees are proven victims of persecution that flee their homelands in search of hope, justice and a safe place to raise their families.

In a foreign land they seek asylum after suffering unthinkable tragedy in their homelands.

They arrive in our land with next to nothing, and knowing no one.

Chased by guns from their homeland, nightmare characterise their dreams, torment, anguish and fright.

Their pain unimaginable, yes we see the documentary on television depicting their pain but no one can imagin the pain that tears in them.

They leave their families a beacon of hope for most of us; now what is life without hope?

SCARED AND LONELY images of your house burning, a place you called home.

We stare and watch watch the news together and I see her mouth become a sink full of blood.

I stare at the lines, the forms, the people at the desks, the calling cards, the immigration officers, the looks on the street, the wind whistles and on a winter night I can only imagine the cold settling deep into their bones.

But she says this is better than the scent of a woman completely on fire, or the cry of a little girl continously raped by men, as they steal her innocence… Boom!!! the sound of a gun and everything goes dark.

CAN THEY START ALL OVER AGAIN?

*Photo credit: Smart Eagles*