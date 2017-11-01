Kelvin Sampa Empowers Kasama Villages With Popular Indian Scooters

Kasama Central lawmaker Kelvin Sampa is introducing a new mode of transportation common to the transport system in India.

The MP has purchased 14 Bhajaj Tricycles also known as Auto Rickshaws for distribution eight wards in his constituency.

Sampa says this is a form of empowerment to local residents.

“I will distribute them to the eight wards in my Constituency to help with Party mobilization and equally help our needy members in different ways to alleviate poverty as they will also be used as taxis,” he told PF media.

“The Bhajaj tricycle can also be modified for business use as mobile selling platforms.”

Sampa also notes that Auto Rickshaws, which is synonymous with the transport in India and seemingly part of that country’s identity, use less fuel as compared to normal automobiles.