Luanshya Mayor Takes On Water Utility Firm

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda Bwalya has urged Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company to speed up the maintenance works in Luanshya’s residential areas ahead of the rainy season.

Speaking after a tour of the Kafubu Water maintenance works in Roan and Mpatamatu,

Chanda said the state of pipes in the townships was a health hazard to residents as it could cause an outbreak of diseases.

“We don’t want to make headlines for having diseases such cholera in Luanshya just because of you. Please step up efforts and ensure that the issues are resolved,” Chanda said.

He said despite the challenges the water utility company was facing, swift and sustainable action was imperative as the extent of blockages in many of the households toured was worrying.

Chanda has further called on the residents to supplement the efforts by Kafubu water to ensure cleanliness in the area and avoid vandalism of the water utility company’s infrastructure.

Kafubu Water Maintenance Engineer Francis Phiri said maintenance works were ongoing and the company would do its best to attend to the problems being faced by the residents.