Lusaka Residents Scrutinize Under Performing Mayor

Lusaka resident are venting their frustrations over the performance of Mayor Wilson Kalumba who they accuse of failing to deliver to the people’s expectations.

The residents who include some Patriotic Front officials are disappointed that the Mayor is failing to put to action his campaign promises.

Others have regretted having voted for him at the expense of Fisho Mwale and former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa.

Ephraim Shakafuswa, a Patriotic Front sympathiser, has regretted voting Kalumba.

“Whoever in the PF dumped Wiliam Kalumba on us as our candidate for Lusaka needs to apologise seeing that we are not yet far away from reconciliation month.

“Was he mbasela? I personally feel foolish that I voted for the fist symbol on Mayoral elections. I should have given Mrs Mwanawasa a benefit of doubt. Am I the only one feeling like this?” Shakafuswa wrote on his Facebook page.

Others who include Bruce Ernest another PF sympathiser have already rolled out a program called Clean Lusaka that has been featuring on media platforms in the Capital City on the basis that the City Mayor has failed.

He has in his several postings on Facebook questioned how Kalumba emerged the best candidate during the adoptions due to his alleged failure to address pertinent issues affecting majority citizens.

Seasoned football administrator Simataa questioned how Lusaka with so much resources was failing to address a number of issues.

“Ideally, Lusaka with its vast resources should be leading,” Simataa commented.

With hardworking Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe leading the pack in transforming the city, some Mayors are under pressure to impress electorates.