Muvi TV Journalist Mwape Kumwenda Bags Free Press Award

Zambian journalist Mwape Kumwenda was scooped the 2017 Free Press Award.

Mwape, who in 2015 also won the Courage Award in the US, was presented with this year’s honour in the Netherlands last night.

She was one of the two female journalists that made the final list with the other four being male.

Mwape beat among others Iraq war journalist Huner Ahmed who works for Rudaw Media and has an impressive record of covering war events in the most conflict places such as Iraq, Libya and Syria.

The only other female making the finals was 23-year-old Marina Ansiforova of Ukraine.

Ecuadorian Andersson Boscan and Vino Lucero from the Philippines were also in the final

The Free Press Award organisers describe Mwape as a journalist known for her perseverance.

“Once she gets involved in an investigation, she won’t stop until the guilty parties are held accountable for their actions.

“It’s not an easy task in a nation where government entities routinely censor news content and harass independent journalists and news outlets.

“But she takes her responsibility to disseminate accurate, balanced information far too seriously to let any acts of intimidation silence her reporting,” the organisers state.

Mwape is currently a community news and political affairs journalist for the private owned Muvi Television which at one point suffered closure in what was dimmed government attempt to muzzle the press.