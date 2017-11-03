Pres. Lungu Presses His 2021 Candidature Case

President Edgar Lungu gave the clearest indication that he will on the ballot in 2021 by warning Constitutional Court judges that anything ruling him out will lead to chaos in the country.

The Head of State sent his warning in the wake of the Kenyan example where the judiciary stood up to the President over alleged electoral malpractices.

President has made it clear that he is believes that he is eligible to contest the 2021 elections with a motion filed in the Constitutional Court by PF aligned opposition political parties.

“To my colleagues in the Judiciary, my message is just do your work, interpret the law without fear or favour and look at the best interest of this country. Don’t become a copycat and think that you are a hero if you plunge this country into chaos,” he said.

“I want to close by saying that those people who don’t like peace and freedom will say President Lungu is intimidating the courts of law, I am not intimidating the judiciary, I am just warning you because I have information that some of you want to be adventurous, your adventure should not plunge us into chaos please.”

President Lungu is in North Western Province on a two day working visit.

“People are saying Zambian courts should emulate Kenyan courts and I want to be very sincere on this one, people are saying Zambian courts should be brave and make decisions which are in the interest of the people but look at what’s happening in Kenya now,” he said.

He added: “I am saying the courts of law in Zambia should also see what’s happening, they should not behave like they are not part of our African continent.

The most important thing I can say now is, 2021, I am available to stand if my party chooses me.”