Canada-Based Lawyer Condemns Deportation Of Nigerian Pastor

Canada-based lawyer Elias Munsya wa Munsya has condemned the deportation of Nigerian pastor Augustine Obosele of Omega Fire Ministries.

Munshya says the decision to expel Obosele from the country was excessive and unreasonable.

“The Zambian government has deported a Nigerian pastor. So far, GRZ has offered no clear explanation why.

“I condemn government action. It is unreasonable, excessive and has the potential to interfere with Zambian religious liberty. To be clear, the Ministry of Religious Affairs is assuming a role that is contrary to the constitution.

“Zambian religious practices don’t need to conform to the government’s opinions. Religious practitioners in Zambia don’t have to fear retaliation from the government.

“If this gentleman has committed a crime, we ask GRZ to explain which crimes he’s committed. If the dispute is about religious doctrines, GRZ lacks the competence to arbitrate religious doctrines,” Munshya writes.