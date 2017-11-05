Canada-Based Lawyer Condemns Deportation Of Nigerian Pastor

Canada-based lawyer Elias Munsya wa Munsya has condemned the deportation of Nigerian pastor Augustine Obosele of Omega Fire Ministries.
Munshya says the decision to expel Obosele from the country was excessive and unreasonable.
“The Zambian government has deported a Nigerian pastor. So far, GRZ has offered no clear explanation why.
“I condemn government action. It is unreasonable, excessive and has the potential to interfere with Zambian religious liberty. To be clear, the Ministry of Religious Affairs is assuming a role that is contrary to the constitution.
“Zambian religious practices don’t need to conform to the government’s opinions. Religious practitioners in Zambia don’t have to fear retaliation from the government.
“If this gentleman has committed a crime, we ask GRZ to explain which crimes he’s committed. If the dispute is about religious doctrines, GRZ lacks the competence to arbitrate religious doctrines,” Munshya writes.
2 Comments
bishop
Zambianisation
Emmanuel
Mr Munshya, you are a lawyer and without facts you are passing judgment by condemning the government.It is important to understand that the government has a legal obligation to protect its citizens from every manner of abuse, harassment or exploitation.I do not want to say anything against the pastor because I don’t have facts about the reason why he was deported.Having said that the government has a responsibility to protect its citizens from people who come masquerading as pastors or men of God in order to exploit innocent vulnerable citizens.So Mr Munshya I would appreciate if you could avail this platform the grounds on which you condemn the government.Do you know the circumstances in which this pastor was deported? Do you know the kind of visa he used to enter the country?Was he conducting himself according to the regulations defined by the kind of visa he had?What exactly was the reason for his deportation?