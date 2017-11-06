City of Lusaka Relegated

City of Lusaka’s short stay in the Super Division League came to a close after a 5-2 loss to Lusaka Dynamos in a Week 33 match.

The loss confirmed City of Lusaka’s relegation as even victory in all their remaining matches cannot lift them above relegation waters.

Lusaka Dynamos’ Chris Mugalu netted a hat trick while Aubrey Funga and Joseph Ochaya scored a goal each with ‘Yamoto’ getting on the score sheet through Kabeya Tshibuingidi and Salim Dunga.

City of Lusaka has managed 15 points from 33 matches with the maximum points they can amass if they won all their remaining matches being 30 points.

The club’s stay in the Super League has been troubled including being banished from their home Woodlands Stadium in a sponsorship row with FAZ.

Vodafone has renamed the stadium after their brand name drawing the wrath of rival telecommunications giant MTN that sponsors the Super League.