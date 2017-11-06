Letter: BoZ Must Investigate FINCA Zambia

I am a Finca employee who wish to remain unknown, working at head office. The earlier story you had published about poor conditions of service at Finca is very true. The Finca of today is not the Finca that Thomas our immediate past CEO left. The company has been destroyed to the core, workers are not paid enough. The difference in pay between top management and those at the bottom in branches is extremely huge. The people that bring money to Finca are the field workers but these people are the ones that are suffering.

Editor, here at head office you can tell that people are living large, the vehicles they (top management) are driving are straight from showrooms. Management is seriously exploiting the field workers, these guys can’t speak out as they are intimidated.

The labour office should carry out an investigation into this matter and believe you me they will find a lot of wrongs happening at the bottom level. When poverty levels are high in a country, it’s the poor that suffer the most. Such is what is happening currently at Finca. Employees are mistreated, insulted and all sort of emorional abuse you can think of making one not to even work well.

People want to come out but they fear to be victimized by fellow staff. Your earlier story from another Finca employee has left the entire management in an awkward position forcing the drunkard CEO Douglas to task Dr. Chilao our humble HRM to clear the air with employees. We know how much they want to hide the dirty under the carpet. The issues raised by that bold staff are just but a few of the many issues happening at Finca.

People are getting fired to create room to employ people they know (nepotism) in strategic decision making positions. We had a very hard working manage called Jackson, who turned around Finca but the way he was fired one would only conclude that there is a wrong leadership at the helm of Finca. The CEO Douglas and CCO Ruth have destroyed once was a vibrant company. The two are running Finca like it’s an animal farm.

Government should come to the plight of it’s citizens. We are suffering at Finca and it’s not a lie, only top management are enjoying and those they favour.

BOZ should institute a private investigation in the Finca issue.

SOURCE (WITHHELD)