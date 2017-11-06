Letter: Most Maternal Deaths Are Preventable

(No woman should lose life while giving life)
Time to shake up The Health sector. too much mishandlings on maternity wing . To be specific here in Western Province Kaoma District Hospital labour Ward is now a serious DEATH TRAP. Imagine within the period of 4 days losing 3 women (in maternal related deaths), it’s a nightmare. All these deaths happened from Monday to Thursday last week. Three women died while delivering.
Am also appealing to our journalists and reporters to start covering health matters than focusing more political bickerings, otherwise if no quick action is taken to expose this unprofessional conduct of these quacks masquerading as medical personnel we are yet to lose more women and babies.
A very concerned FATHER.
katweed
Point on
FGMm
Indeed another similar occurrence happened in Mporokoso. A mother lost her life when an induced labour was conducted.
stan
In professionalism of health workers. Obtaining fake certificates they don’t deserve and that’s the outcome. Otherwise bad news
RB
Its a very serious concern. I really side with the writer. Is it that we lack qualified staff in that field or it negregence of duty. We have lost a lot and from the look of the thing we are still losing. We are appealing to the government through ministry of health to look into this matter seriously.
Lolo
I tend to agree 100% with the article because my wife twice she has delivered without the attention of any medical personnel while in a Clinic labour ward at Kanyama Clinic. All the two times had happened she calling for help but they could not attend to her, busy chatting with their friends until she delivers alone that was when they came to pick the baby. Indeed they are “quacks masquerading as medical personnel”