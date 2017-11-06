Letter: Most Maternal Deaths Are Preventable

Hide my identity

(No woman should lose life while giving life)

Time to shake up The Health sector. too much mishandlings on maternity wing . To be specific here in Western Province Kaoma District Hospital labour Ward is now a serious DEATH TRAP. Imagine within the period of 4 days losing 3 women (in maternal related deaths), it’s a nightmare. All these deaths happened from Monday to Thursday last week. Three women died while delivering.

Am also appealing to our journalists and reporters to start covering health matters than focusing more political bickerings, otherwise if no quick action is taken to expose this unprofessional conduct of these quacks masquerading as medical personnel we are yet to lose more women and babies.

A very concerned FATHER.