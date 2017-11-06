PF Try To Diffuse Backlash Against Lusaka Mayor

The ruling Patriotic Front has published academic qualifications of Lusaka mayor Wilson Kalumba to diffuse a growing backlash against the civic leader.

Kalumba has come under severe attack for what many Lusaka resident dim poor performance. This morning, a picture of Kalumba seemingly dozing on official duty went viral with his critics confirming the 53-year-old is not up to the task for his role.

Some of this critics, among the PF cadres, wondered how the ruling party settled for him as their candidate in the 2016 general election.

There are those who even went an extra mile regretting the decision they made to vote for Kalumba.

Former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa (UPND) and Fisho Mwale (Independent) were among the candidates in the race for the position.

PART OF KALUMBA’S RICH ACADEMIC CV

Academic Qualifications for 53 year old Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba

+Chartered Accountant ACCA – from Emile Wolf College in UK

+ Fellow Member of ZICA-Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants

+ holds MBA – Edingburgh Business School at Herriot Watt University in Scotland

+ Certified Forensic Accountant – American College of Forensic Examiners

+ Strategic Financial Analysis- Havard Business School at Harvard University

+ Member of Chartered Institute of Arbitration-CIA

+ Certified Credit Rating Analyst by Moodys

This summary has been compiled by the Local Government Association of Zambia.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The picture accompanying the article is a satirical depiction of the Lusaka mayor by artist Choklet.