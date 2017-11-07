Europe-Based Stars Arrive For Zambia Vs Cameroon

The Chipolopolo camp has been bolstered by the arrival of four European based players bringing the number of foreign based players in camp to eight.

And coach Wedson Nyirenda has dropped Kondwani Mtonga, Lewis Macha and Simon Silwimba due to injury with Napsa Stars defender Solomon Sakala called in.

Team manager Chris Chibuye told Fazfootball.com said that Patson Daka (Red bull Salzburg), Enock Mwepu (FC Liefering), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens) and Emmanuel Banda (K.V Oostende) had arrived.

Those already in camp are skipper Kennedy Mweene (Sundowns), Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates), Roderick Kabwe (Cape Town Ajax), Brian Mwila (Platinum Stars) while Macha has been dropped.

Zambia plays Cameroun on Saturday in a Group B Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Nigeria leads the group on 13 points while Zambia is on seven points with Cameroun on six points while Algeria has one point.

Zambia and Cameroun will be fighting to end on a respectable slot after having already fallen behind Nigeria in the race to Russia.

Arsenal Tula defender Stoppilla Sunzu and Spartak Moscow’s Fashion Sakala are expected later in the evening (Tuesday).

(SOURCE: FAZ MEDIA)