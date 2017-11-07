Govt Halts Illegal Gold Mining in Eastern Province

The unacknowledged gold mining activity in Eastern Province has been exposed with government suspending some mining licences in the region.

Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma said the government had moved in to close mines in the province that had been illegally mining Gold in Eastern Province.

Yaluma said that illegal gold mines were operating outside the law forcing government to step in and suspend some licences.

The minister said it was aware of illegal gold mining activities in Nyimba, Petauke, Vubwi, Luano and Rufunsa.

Illegal mining is common in the Zambian mining industry with investors not declaring some of the minerals mined.