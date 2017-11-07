Miner Dies In Dump Truck Accident

A 34-year-old miner at Kansanshi in Solwezi has died after a dump truck she was driving lost control and hit into another truck.

Annet Kalolo of Mitec area died a few hours upon arrival at Meryburg Hospital in Solwezi after hitting into another truck that was going in the same direction.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka who confirmed the accident said the incident happened on Sunday around 05:45 hours when the deceased lost control of the truck and hit into another dump truck.

“She was driving a huge heavy duty truck, fleet No. RD 85 in the direction of north to south, she lost control of it and hit into the rear part of another dump truck fleet number RD 95 which was also going into the same direction.

“The impact extensively damaged front part and the driver’s cabin. Both legs of the driver were crushed and cut off. She died at Meryburg hospital in Solwezi some few hours later,” he said.