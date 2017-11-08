Cops In ‘Soup’ For Conniving With Chinese Nationals Over Black Mountain

Senior Police Officers at Kamfinsa Mobile Unit are in trouble after they ordered junior police Officers to guard the premises belonging to some Chinese nationals running the dump site commonly known as “Black Mountain” without clearance from the high command.

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba exposed the unethical conduct of the officers challenging Inspector General of police to explain why police officers were guarding the house occupied by people of Chinese origin working for Nkana Alloy.

However, after investigations it has been established that the operation was executed by officers from Kamfinsa Mobile Unit without the knowledge of the Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

Sinkamba said “we wish to confirm that the officers have since been withdrawn from the unauthorized operation as the operation was not authorised by the command”.

He further said it is regrettable that lives of unsuspecting officers were unduly put at risk and further hope that no such illegal operations will be tolerated in the Province.