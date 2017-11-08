Any That Undertakes To Avoid Paying Tax Is An Enemy Of The State – Dr Banda

Former UPND vice president Dr Canisius Banda has taken a dig at opppsition Hakainde Hichilema for his response in the link revealing the Zambian politician’s connection to the Paradise Papers.

The Paradise Papers has published details of shady financial transactions for some globally renowned personalities.

Hichilema, named in the same tax haven cable, defends himself as a smart businessman and not crooked as the publication seems to suggest.

Dr Banda says rather than be proud of the association with the Paradise Papers, Hichilema must be ashamed.

ON PARADISE [PANAMA] PAPERS

[The Curious Case of Tax Avoidance and its Immorality]

Illegality and immorality or wrongness are two different things.

What is right may be illegal.

And what is wrong may be legal.

The case of the election petition is Illustrative.

This is the folly of law, man’s law.

Under this sun I have seen innocent people jailed, do time

And I have seen criminals set free because it is legal to do so.

And it ain’t no laughing matter.

However, what is wrong will remain wrong regardless of what any judiciary in the world

thinks.

And when society begins to clap for wrongdoing, and calls it being smart, then just know that the end is near, Jesus might be on the way, coming.

Avoiding to pay tax anywhere in the world may be legal but it is not only immoral, it is wrong as well.

It mains or kills citizens the worldover.

Donald TRUMP is currently in trouble for it.

His tax returns remain as privately guarded a secret as the exact location of the Holy Grail.

The worldover, there are penalties for such financial practices or shenanigans.

This is what got former British prime minister David CAMERON into trouble.

It put him in a bind.

When leaked papers’ revelations alleged that David CAMERON had avoided paying tax in

Britain by stashing away cash he had earned, off-shore, away from Britain, the furious

British citizens demanded answers.

Troubled and embarassed, with egg all over his face, David CAMERON tendered an

explanation, which though legal and somewhat convincing, left his image before the

British tax payers soiled and in tatters.

The damage had been done.

The British people never saw David CAMERON the same again.

And their respect for him decreased or vanished.

Now we can only see his feet online. Nobody knows where he is except his wife. Brexit

was a good excuse for his exit.

What a fine chap he was.

He is in the class of Tony BLAIR, that one fine mind ever tarnished and soiled by Desert

Storm.

All citizens must pay tax.

And all business transactions must attract taxation.

It is this tax that any country primarily uses to run social services like health and

education.

Part of the reason these services are either poor or, inaccessible for many citizens

today, is that some people and business entities are engaged in tax avoidance.

Like our mines.

Transfer pricing and shit like that.

Tax evasion or avoidance, therefore, is inimical to the wellbeing of any nation.

The mining sector in Zambia has robbed this country of its wealth, billions of US dollars, using such nefarious mechanisms.

Zambia is financially anaemic today because of this kind of legal but cunning bleeding.

Because of this, Zambia today is poor, and is said to be the third hungriest country in the world.

You see now, the same people that have robbed Zambia are now mocking it for its poverty.

What evil is this?

It is no laughing matter.

Any citizen, whether in government or not, that undertakes to avoid paying tax is a

veritable enemy of the State.

And when such a person is a leader, serving or seeks to lead, the case takes on even more serious connotations.

It becomes even more dangerous as to be treasonable.

Such conduct amounts to a serious case of conflict of interest. It is fraud and it is

plain wrong.

Now America is worried in that over USD 250 billion of Apple’s cash is not sitting in

America, it’s key base of operations.

You see, Google was fined by the EU for fiddling with its search engine as a business

gimmick, a common but shady characteristic of many businesses.

The EU is against tax avoidance and is presently actively making attempts to combat this

scourge.

Indeed when we approach, darkness shivers.

Now, you bigot, what can your foul mouth tell me?

Chibuku awaits.

Take heed.

And Godspeed!

PILGRIM

