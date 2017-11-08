Veep Castigates PF Youths for Blocking Luampa MP from State Function

Vice President Inonge Wina lost her cool when Patriotic Front youth blocked Luampa UPND Luampa lawmaker Makozo Chikote from attending a government function she had invited him to.

The youth blocked the lawmaker on grounds that they knew what he was going to say beforehand.

Wina was in Luampa to commission the K20 million Luampa Grid Extension Project.

Wina had invited Chikote to witness his constituency being connected to the national grid for the first time but PF youths blocked him.

The Vice President promised to deal with the youth that had blocked the opposition lawmaker.

“These are the things that divide us further as a country. I invited him here as the area MP so that we demonstrate that development knows no political affiliation,” she said.

“We should learn to support each other especially when there are new people.”