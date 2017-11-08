Zambian Man Dies In Johannesburg Hotel

A Zambian man has died in a Johannesburg Hotel, a report from the High Commissioner’s office has announced.

BELOW IS THE STATEMENT

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

Pretoria – Wednesday, 8th November 2017

A 46 year old Zambian national has died at an identified Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa, minutes after collapsing in his room.

Mr. Leornard Mushili, a resident of Chingola district in the Copperbelt Province, was pronounced by paramedics declared he were called to his room to attend to him before he could be evacuated to hospital

The deceased was in the company of his spouse identified as Tuyate Joyce Mushili aged 37 when he collapsed in his room.

It is reported that the couple was on a business trip to South Africa when the husband suddenly fell ill.

Mrs. Mushili who confirmed the death of her husband to Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba, said the deceased had a history of diabetes.

She narrated that the deceased suddenly collapsed in their room after complaining of not feeling well and was declared dead by paramedics who were called to the room by the hotel management for an emergency

The body has since been deposited in a Johannesburg hospital mortuary awaiting for repatriation to Zambia.

