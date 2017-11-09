Kitwe Court Adjourns Case Involving Stolen Copper Cathodes

The Kitwe Magistrate Court has adjourned to November 30, 2017 the case in which five police officers are charged with one count of stealing copper cathodes worth K 102,000.

Levinus Mukana, 42, Swift Mumba, 31, Richard Sailoni, 27, Prince Kabwe, 29, and Gideon Longwe, 30 are jointly charged with theft by public servant.

Particulars before Court are that on October 25 this year, the five allegedly stole 1,527.30 kg of copper cathodes worth K 102, 487.97, the property of the Zambia Police Service which came into their possession by virtue of their employment.

When the matter came up for trial before Kitwe Magistrate Chongo Musonda, the state informed the court that matter could not go on as the witnesses had not yet arrived as they were coming from Lusaka.

Magistrate however, adjourned the matter to November 30, 2017 for commencement of trial.

The five accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of theft by public servant.