Lusaka Residents Meet Mayor Over City Activities

A task force of Lusaka residents formed to contribute to the management of the city yesterday met Lusaka mayor Wilson Kalumba.

According to a member of the Lusaka task force team Ephraim Shakafuswa, the meeting with the mayor was successful.

“We would like to thank His Worship The Mayor of the Great City of Lusaka, Councillors and Management for giving us an audience to airout our grievances and taking our views as citizens in development of the City,” he states.

Shakafuswa lists the following as the agenda items tackled;

1. Quarterly advisory meetings

2. Waste Management

3. Drainage systems

4. CBD and community cleanliness

5. Street vending and trading

6. Plastic use reduction

7. Revenue and diversification

8. Emergency preparedness

9. Bylaws and Enforcement

10. City congestion and street lighting.

11. Systems strengthening and reforms.

“As a way forward, we shall create an action plan and follow through with the council and ensure we advise and participate in implementation.

“We emphasised proactiveness and community engagement in arriving at solutions for the problems the city was facing. We looked forward for continued engagement,” said Shakafuswa.

Lusaka residents are pushing their civic leader to be a lot more active in the management of the country’s biggest city.