Govt Sends Two Minister For KCM-Employee Impasse

TWO ministers have travelled to Chingola to hold talks with Konkola Copper Mines workers and the union over their employers’ proposal to be seconded to a contractor company.

Vice president Inonge Wina says the Minister of Labour Joyce Nonde Simukoko and her mines counterpart Christopher Yaluma have travelled to Chingola.

Vice-President Wina was responding to a question raised by Mkushi South Member of Parliament Davies Chisopa who wanted to know why Government has not intervened in the KCM wrangle when they did so over differences between Mopani Copper Mine and Copperbelt Energy Corporation.

This was during the Vice President’s 30 minutes question time.

And Kantanshi Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba wanted to know why the sanitation project in rural areas has not been implemented despite funds been given to the Water Development Ministry.

And the Vice President has assured members of Parliament that officers implicated in the Auditor General’s reports will face the law.