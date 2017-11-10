Letter: Why Does Tayali Hate Hichilema?

WHY DOES CHILUFYA TAYALI HATE HH?

LET ME TELL YOU (TAYALI) IN PARTS SIMPLE REASONS WHY YOU HATE HIM……..

PART 1:

You hate him because:

1. He is more intelligent than you are, in fact, he is intelligent and you are dull.

2. He is the richest man in our country.

3. He is loved internationally than any other Zambian.

4. He is capable of delivering better services to the people he leads.

5. He is Tonga and you hate Tongas for no reasons. You even said it at one time that “I hate Tonga’s naturally” (May God deliver you).

6. He is better than you and your **** put together.

7. He is not a lazy man like you.

8. He is the 7th Republican President and you are not comfortable with that.

PART 2 COMES SOON…

BY HON BRUCE B BWALYA.