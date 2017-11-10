Magistrate Cautions State Mumba Yachi Case

Lusaka Magistrate Ruth Kapulo has warned the state to put its house in order or she will acquit renowned Lusaka-based musician Mumba Yachi.

Mumba Yachi faces three counts relating to his nationality and alleged unlawful stay in Zambia.

Magistrate Kapulo warned the state over its continuous adjournment of the case.

When the matter came up for a continued trial today, the state told the court they had not yet received instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to proceed.

This is the third time the State has asked for an adjournment.

In the first count, it is alleged that Shadreck Mumba alias Mumba Yachi, allegedly a Congolese national, entered Zambia through Mokambo border post control and continued to stay unlawfully in the country without a valid permit, or authority from the immigration department.

This allegedly happened between January 1, 2007 and August 28, 2017. The accused is in the second count between January 1, 2015 and March 6, 2015 alleged to have willfully and with intent to deceive obtained a Zambian Green National Registration card No 40573/10/1, gave false information to a public officer that his father and mother were Zambian citizens.

He is also alleged to have willfully and with intent to deceive obtained a Zambian passport No ZN550035 made a false statement to a passport officer that his father and mother were Zambian citizens. The matter comes up on Friday next week.