Opinion: A Game In Jeopardy

The authority of the said amnesty is drawn from a shady provision. It’s still welcome.
Then under his watch the amnesty is undermined.
Decisions; otherwise, falling within the ambit of the amnesty are made. How?
Some clubs rejoice, others cry foul. Not everyone is pleased. It’s normal.
The question, however, is; has justice been dispensed?
It looks like these men are at sea. Clueless to be precise. Football administration is not their thing.
Did we just jump from a frying pan into the fire?
Any explanation as to how a complaint, straight forward as it can be, is submitted in May for disciplinary review and is only heard almost six months later?
The request is as simple as a one paragraph schoolboy love note.
Yet it was shelved. And only brought forward in an attempt to pacify a self-created crisis.
If this is not the opposite for competence, what is it? Efficiency?
Let’s face it, the game is in jeopardy. There is more than meets eye.