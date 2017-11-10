Opinion: A Game In Jeopardy

Someone issues amnesty.

The authority of the said amnesty is drawn from a shady provision. It’s still welcome.

Then under his watch the amnesty is undermined.

Decisions; otherwise, falling within the ambit of the amnesty are made. How?

Some clubs rejoice, others cry foul. Not everyone is pleased. It’s normal.

The question, however, is; has justice been dispensed?

It looks like these men are at sea. Clueless to be precise. Football administration is not their thing.

Did we just jump from a frying pan into the fire?

Any explanation as to how a complaint, straight forward as it can be, is submitted in May for disciplinary review and is only heard almost six months later?

The request is as simple as a one paragraph schoolboy love note.

Yet it was shelved. And only brought forward in an attempt to pacify a self-created crisis.

If this is not the opposite for competence, what is it? Efficiency?

Let’s face it, the game is in jeopardy. There is more than meets eye.