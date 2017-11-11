  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Birthday Boy: President Lungu Turns 61
Headlines

Birthday Boy: President Lungu Turns 61

|

Find something nice to say about President Edgar Lungu.

Today is his special day. There is something nice we can find to say about him.

If you find none, just wish him a happy birthday.

He will forever be Zambia’s 6th Republican president.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ECL AS HIS SUPPORTERS FONDLY CALL HIM

15 Comments

  1. Phillip Mumba

    Happy birthday ma boy.

    Reply

  2. Sydney Zyambo

    May the Face of God continues to shine upon yo life you have came from very far Wishing u more years to live on earth Good Health and good visions,good ideas as you rule Zambia. Love you CHAGWA

    Reply

  3. Sydney Zyambo

    May the Face of God continues to shine upon yo life you have came from very far Wishing u more years to live on earth Good Health and good visions,good ideas as you rule Zambia. Love you CHAGWA

    Reply

  4. manford Zubalinyenga

    Happy birthday sir

    Reply

  5. Arnold

    Happy birthday my president may God had more years to your life, see you in 2021 for another dununa reverse!!!!

    Reply

  6. Mwape

    While!!!while!!!while!!!while!!!happy birthday our great,vibrant n wonderfull man president Lungu i wish u all the best in the affairs of the nation,gud health,favour n success may God b wit u always.

    Reply

  7. P K

    Happy birth day. Though being the worst president so far.

    Reply

  8. Sylvester kabemba

    Birthdays are special days that allow us to celebrate the day you came into our lives.
    President lungu

    Reply

  9. Sylvester kabemba

    Birthdays are special days that allow us to celebrate the day you came into our lives.

    Reply

  10. Sj

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY HE ECL IMAGINE BEING BORN SO MANY YEARS BACK AND FINALLY GRABING AN OPPORTUNITY TO LEAD A NATION? MAY THE GOOD LORD SURROUND YOU WITH HIS BLESSING TODAY AND ALWAYS. Comment

    Reply

  11. Michael owen

    Happy Birthday H.E

    Reply

  12. Sikunka

    H.b.d mr ecl

    Reply

  13. Isaac

    Happy birthday Mr President , wishing you more blessings from God

    Reply

  14. Armstrong

    Happy birthday to our president God bless you sir

    Reply

  15. Mildred Nguluka

    Happy birthday and happy more return may the Almighty God shower you with blessing so that you grow older to see your great grandchildren and Zambia prosper my month mate. God be with you all the way

    Reply

Leave a Reply