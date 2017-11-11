Birthday Boy: President Lungu Turns 61

Find something nice to say about President Edgar Lungu.
Today is his special day. There is something nice we can find to say about him.
If you find none, just wish him a happy birthday.
He will forever be Zambia’s 6th Republican president.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ECL AS HIS SUPPORTERS FONDLY CALL HIM
15 Comments
Phillip Mumba
Happy birthday ma boy.
Sydney Zyambo
May the Face of God continues to shine upon yo life you have came from very far Wishing u more years to live on earth Good Health and good visions,good ideas as you rule Zambia. Love you CHAGWA
Sydney Zyambo
manford Zubalinyenga
Happy birthday sir
Arnold
Happy birthday my president may God had more years to your life, see you in 2021 for another dununa reverse!!!!
Mwape
While!!!while!!!while!!!while!!!happy birthday our great,vibrant n wonderfull man president Lungu i wish u all the best in the affairs of the nation,gud health,favour n success may God b wit u always.
P K
Happy birth day. Though being the worst president so far.
Sylvester kabemba
Birthdays are special days that allow us to celebrate the day you came into our lives.
President lungu
Sylvester kabemba
Sj
HAPPY BIRTHDAY HE ECL IMAGINE BEING BORN SO MANY YEARS BACK AND FINALLY GRABING AN OPPORTUNITY TO LEAD A NATION? MAY THE GOOD LORD SURROUND YOU WITH HIS BLESSING TODAY AND ALWAYS. Comment
Michael owen
Happy Birthday H.E
Sikunka
H.b.d mr ecl
Isaac
Happy birthday Mr President , wishing you more blessings from God
Armstrong
Happy birthday to our president God bless you sir
Mildred Nguluka
Happy birthday and happy more return may the Almighty God shower you with blessing so that you grow older to see your great grandchildren and Zambia prosper my month mate. God be with you all the way