OPINION: Inonge Wina’s Welcome Mistake in Parliament

Vice President Inonge Wina definitely has to be our politician of the week. Firstly Wina hit the headlines for castigating Patriotic Front youths that barred opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Luampa lawmaker Makozo Chikote from witnessing the commissioning of the K20 million Luampa Grid Extension Project.

Wina uncharacteristically blasted the PF youths when other leaders could have cheered on the youth to humiliate opponents. It was a rare gesture in a political sphere ridden with calumny and sheer hostility. But then bo Inonge was not done for the week as she voted alongside opposition parliamentarians in a bid to expedite the payment of retirees’ packages.

Never mind that she later mouthed an apology for her well-intended decision to help improve the plight of retirees. No matter what political penalties she may have suffered for siding with the opposition bo Inonge showed that there is still some ground to be hopeful about uniting among political divides on issues of national interest.

The ruling party carried the day by a count of 83 while the opposition with bo Inonge’s vote garnered 58 votes to lose the vote. At this stage bo Inonge had won new friends among the citizenry but once the political daggers were out within the ruling PF she withdrew her vote apologizing to her party. Why would bo Inonge be so quick to distance herself from that one good deed that raises her above the political divide? We do not for once imagine that the Vice President is not quietly proud about her siding with the plight of the retirees.

Bo Inonge may have withdrawn her vote but we imagine her conscience was clear at the time of casting the vote before politics weighed in heavily on her good naturedness.

Otherwise what is shameful about siding with the retirees’ plight?

Well maybe bo Inonge reminds us that there are still some good men and women in Zambian politics.